GLADYS SHOLLEI blasts NTV for doing the Lord’s work by exposing RUTO’s lies after his State of the Nation Address last week





Tuesday, November 26, 2024 – The Kenya Kwanza minions seem to be allergic to the truth after investing so much in lies.

This is after Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative Gladys Shollei castigated the media for exposing President William Ruto’s lies during his State of the Nation Address last week.

Shollei blasted NTV while on the floor of Parliament for allegedly misreporting during President William Ruto's State of the Nation address.

Shollei, who is the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, faulted the media outlet for misleading Kenyans and spreading 'fake news' to belittle Ruto’s performance.

While sharing her input during a discussion on the President’s State of the Nation Address, Shollei said NTV's analysis was wrong.

“I want to direct my attention to unpatriotic media houses in this country and particularly NTV which recently attempted to wrongly analyse (the President’s State of the Nation Address),” she stated.

She countered the narrative that the government was not doing enough for its citizens, saying that the shilling strengthened against the dollar due to government efforts.

“Those media houses should tell us where they are getting their statistics and where the source of their information is.

“They can use their investigative journalism to go to the stores to find out that we now have 47 million bags of maize and 8.8 million bags of beans and 10.4 million bags of wheat in our reserves,” she challenged.

On Friday last week, Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also responded to a fact-checking analysis of Ruto's State of the Nation Address that was done by NTV.

The media house had conducted a verification exercise into statistics shared by Ruto, rendering a verdict that some of the president's claims were false.

The Kenyan DAILY POST