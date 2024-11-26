GLADYS SHOLLEI blasts NTV for doing the Lord’s work by exposing RUTO’s lies after his State of the Nation Address last week

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 – The Kenya Kwanza minions seem to be allergic to the truth after investing so much in lies.
This is after Uasin Gishu County
Woman Representative Gladys Shollei castigated the media for exposing
President William Ruto’s lies during his State of the Nation Address last week.
Shollei blasted NTV while on the
floor of Parliament for allegedly misreporting during President William Ruto's
State of the Nation address.
Shollei, who is the Deputy
Speaker of the National Assembly, faulted the media outlet for misleading
Kenyans and spreading 'fake news' to belittle Ruto’s performance.
While sharing her input during a
discussion on the President’s State of the Nation Address, Shollei said NTV's analysis
was wrong.
“I want to direct my attention
to unpatriotic media houses in this country and particularly NTV which recently
attempted to wrongly analyse (the President’s State of the Nation Address),”
she stated.
She countered the narrative that
the government was not doing enough for its citizens, saying that the
shilling strengthened against the dollar due to government efforts.
“Those media houses should tell
us where they are getting their statistics and where the source of their
information is.
“They can use their
investigative journalism to go to the stores to find out that we now have 47
million bags of maize and 8.8 million bags of beans and 10.4 million bags of
wheat in our reserves,” she challenged.
On Friday last week, Government
spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also responded to a fact-checking analysis of
Ruto's State of the Nation Address that was done by NTV.
The media house had conducted a
verification exercise into statistics shared by Ruto, rendering a verdict that
some of the president's claims were false.
