You will lose terribly! RAILA’s man CALEB AMISI warns RUTO against starting war with the Catholic Church after it exposed his lies





Saturday, November 16, 2024 - Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has cautioned President William Ruto's government against engaging in a war of words with the Catholic Church.

This is after Ruto unleashed his ‘attack dogs’ on Catholic Bishops after they accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing Kenyans.

However, commenting on the ongoing debate, Amisi said the church has traditionally been a powerful institution that gives moral guidance to society.

"The Kenya Kwanza government should know that once upon a time in the history of mankind, the Church was the supreme authority from which the universal laws of governance and moral framework of organizing a society were derived," Amisi said.

Amisi recalled the ancient Greek polis state system, in which the Catholic Church was the most powerful institution. Kings, Queens, and other leaders derived much of their power from the Church.

According to the ODM lawmaker, the Catholic Church has criticised the government of the day since independence, and Ruto's administration might not succeed in silencing the clerics.

"The church started this game earlier than the state, and that's why you can never win war against the church, however powerful you are! End of story," the Saboti MP added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST