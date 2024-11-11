RAILA ODINGA’s man says GACHAGUA must be stopped before he isolates GEMA from the rest of Kenyans





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has said former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should be stopped because he is isolating, Gikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba (GEMA) communities from the rest of Kenyans.

In a post on X on Monday, Makau, who was advocating for Gachagua's impeachment, said the moves the former DP is making are dangerous and may isolate GEMA communities from the rest of the country.

Makau further urged President William Ruto’s government to stop Gachagua since it is dangerous to allow ethnic polarization.

“Kenyans ought to be very wary of ex-DP Gachagua.

"He’s actively stoking resentment in Mt Kenya to create a siege mentality.

"He could isolate the GEMA communities from the rest of Kenya.

"As a nation in embryo, Kenya can’t afford such heightened ethnic polarization,” Makau stated.

