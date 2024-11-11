NATEMBEYA reveals whether he is working with GACHAGUA to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027





Monday, November 11, 2024 - Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya, has dismissed claims that he is working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

Speaking in his office on Saturday, Natembeya said the narrative that he is working with Gachagua was being woven by his political detractors.

Natembeya clarified that he and Gachagua have never contacted each other to deliberate on a possible political deal.

He, however, stated that he is not enemies with the deposed deputy president.

Natembeya said his detractors' spotlight on his likely partnership with Gachagua was malicious given that he has many friends.

"He doesn't have my phone number. I have never called him, and he has never called me.

"Wherever I go, I am told that I am working with Gachagua. In any case, he is not my enemy.

"There is no reason for me to pick a fight with him. Those against me thinking that they will find a reason to attack me by linking me with Gachagua are wasting their time," said Natembeya.

