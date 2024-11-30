RAILA ODINGA's Former Aide SILAS JAKAKIMBA lands a powerful job in RUTO’s Government





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's ex-aide, Silas Jakakimba, has landed a powerful job in President William Ruto’s government.

In a Gazette Notice dated 29th November, Jakakimba was appointed as a South Nyanza Sugar Company board member.

His appointment followed the revocation of Eric Osenya’s appointment and is effective November 29, 2024.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development appoints— SILAS JAKAKIMBA as a member of the Board of Directors of South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited, with effect from the 29th November, 2024.

“The appointment of Eric Osenya is revoked.”

Jakakimba will serve for three years.

Others appointed include former Uhuru-era Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, named chairperson of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

