X-user shares heartwarming story about how her widowed mum met and married her single and never-been-married dad







Saturday, November 30, 2024 - An X user has shared the heartwarming story of how her mum met and got married to her father 38 years ago.

She shared the story while contributing to a thread on how people's parents met each other.

According to her, her mum was a widow from an abusive marriage and had a five-year-old son.

Her dad at the time was in his 40s and was keen on never getting married, stating he would only concede to marriage if the woman was a widow or divorcee.

She said an aunt who badly wanted her father to get married introduced him to her mum and they have since lived happily.

The X user said when asked why a widow, her father told her mum that being a widow wasn't her fault and that she deserved happiness.

Read the heartwarming story below.