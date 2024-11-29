X-user shares heartwarming story about how her widowed mum met and married her single and never-been-married dad

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - An X user has shared the heartwarming story of how her mum met and got married to her father 38 years ago.
She shared the story while contributing to a thread on how
people's parents met each other.
According to her, her mum was a widow from an abusive
marriage and had a five-year-old son.
Her dad at the time was in his 40s and was keen on never
getting married, stating he would only concede to marriage if the woman was a
widow or divorcee.
She said an aunt who badly wanted her father to get married
introduced him to her mum and they have since lived happily.
The X user said when asked why a widow, her father told her
mum that being a widow wasn't her fault and that she deserved happiness.
Read the heartwarming story below.
