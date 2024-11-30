MARTHA KARUA announces plans to step down from NARC Kenya even as she eyes the presidency come 2027





Saturday, November 30, 2024 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has made a startling announcement regarding her future as the party leader.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Karua revealed that NARC Kenya is seeking to rebrand ahead of the 2027 General Election.

As a result, the party will be amending its Constitution, a move that will not allow her to vie as the party leader.

According to Karua, the party wants to amend its Constitution to allow term limits for top leadership.

"The party delegates have permitted us to amend our party constitution. We wish to be the first party in Kenya to have term limits for the top leadership of the party.

"This means that in the next party elections, I will not be eligible to contest," Karua revealed.

Apart from the constitutional amendments, Karua has announced major changes to the party as she gears up for the 2027 elections.

Karua revealed that plans are underway to have the party rebrand, including changing its name and color in the major moves.

"Narc-Kenya is rebranding, Nark-Kenya is changing its name, we are changing party colors, but we are waiting for the process at the registrar of political parties to come to a close," the party leader revealed.

Karua revealed that as they await the registrar of political parties, the party's national delegates have begun the process of rebranding.

The changes follow the party's official exit from the Azimio coalition after months of disagreements.

The Kenyan DAILY POST