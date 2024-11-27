RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid receives a huge boost after one of his opponents drops from the race and endorses him.





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s African Union Chairperson (AUC) bid has received a huge boost after a top contender for the post withdrew his bid and endorsed him.

This was revealed by Pauline Njoroge, who is a key member of Raila's campaign team.

Njoroge revealed that Mauritius' new Prime Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, conveyed his country’s decision during a phone call with President William Ruto.

"Mauritius, which had submitted a candidate for AUC chairmanship, will now support Raila Odinga’s bid.

"This was communicated today by the new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, during a phone call with President Ruto," Njoroge said.

The decision represents a shift in strategy for Mauritius, whose previous candidate had been endorsed by former Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Ramgoolam's rise to power following a closely contested election has brought new priorities to Mauritius’ foreign policy, with a clear focus on aligning with Raila’s AUC bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST