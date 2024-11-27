RAILA ODINGA’s AUC bid receives a huge boost after one of his opponents drops from the race and endorses him.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s African Union Chairperson (AUC) bid has received a huge boost after a top contender for the post withdrew his bid and endorsed him.
This was revealed by Pauline Njoroge, who is a
key member of Raila's campaign team.
Njoroge revealed that Mauritius' new Prime
Minister, Navin Ramgoolam, conveyed his country’s decision during a phone call
with President William Ruto.
"Mauritius, which had submitted a candidate for AUC chairmanship, will now support Raila Odinga’s bid.
"This was
communicated today by the new Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam, during a phone
call with President Ruto," Njoroge said.
The decision represents a shift in strategy
for Mauritius, whose previous candidate had been endorsed by former Prime
Minister Pravind Jugnauth.
Ramgoolam's rise to power following a closely
contested election has brought new priorities to Mauritius’ foreign policy,
with a clear focus on aligning with Raila’s AUC bid.
