Here is President RUTO‘s ingenious plan of winning over RAILA ODINGA’s backyard in 2027 - Very smart politician





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has praised President William Ruto as a political genius, predicting he will successfully win over former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s stronghold to support his 2027 presidential bid.

Speaking on Tuesday after President Ruto's successful tour of Kisumu County, Amisi attributed the Head of State's political success to his strategic use of money and manipulation of relationships.

The fierce lawmaker described Ruto as a "very smart, vicious, conniving, and calculative politician" who effectively leverages financial resources to influence outcomes

Amisi drew parallels between Ruto’s approach in the Mt Kenya region during the 2022 elections and his upcoming strategy in Azimio leader Raila Odinga's stronghold.

He argued that Ruto had successfully capitalised on the close relationship between former president Uhuru Kenyatta and himself, gaining goodwill from Uhuru’s support base and staying close to the people, while Uhuru remained largely absent.

"He took advantage of the bromance between the two, gained goodwill from Uhuru's support base, and remained close to people, and their leaders were a phone call away, unlike Uhuru, who was always absent.

"Forget about other underlying reasons. This was the straw that broke the camel's back," Amisi claimed.

Amisi predicted that Ruto would use a similar script in opposition leader Raila Odinga's stronghold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST