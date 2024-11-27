RUTO is not done with GACHAGUA as MPs go after him for wasting taxpayers’ billions on his Karen mansion





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s troubles are far from over.

This is after President William Ruto allegedly okayed his MPs to go after him for wasting taxpayers’ billions on his Karen mansion.

MPs are probing an alleged misuse of about Ksh1.2 billion renovation budget by impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua's office for the refurbishment of his residence and offices.

The National Assembly Committee on Security, during a meeting with officials from the Office of the Deputy President, questioned how the multi-billion funds were used in the renovation of Gachagua’s Karen residence, Harambee Annexe Office, and Mombasa office.

The legislators raised concern over the amount used in the repair works, alleging that the Ksh1.2 billion allocation requested for the renovation works could have been more than the actual cost of the work.

According to a report submitted to the committee by the officials, Ksh400 million had so far been used in the repair of the Harambee Annexe Office, the Karen residence, and the Mombasa office.

Officials informed the MPs that part of the funds disbursed for the repair of the Harambee Annexe was used to fix broken kitchens, build new washrooms, and plant flowers, expenditures which the committee termed as wasteful.

The report presented before the committee further showed that the refurbishment projects that are being undertaken within 5 years up to June 2027 were 45 per cent done at the Harambee Annexe.

The MPs questioned how the refurbishment at the Karen residence which is estimated to cost Ksh560 million was almost half done yet less than Ksh250 million had been used from the budget allocated in the 2023/2024 financial year.

