RUTO is not done with GACHAGUA as MPs go after him for wasting taxpayers’ billions on his Karen mansion

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s troubles are far from over.
This is after President William
Ruto allegedly okayed his MPs to go after him for wasting taxpayers’ billions
on his Karen mansion.
MPs are probing an alleged
misuse of about Ksh1.2 billion renovation budget by impeached DP Rigathi
Gachagua's office for the refurbishment of his residence and offices.
The National Assembly Committee
on Security, during a meeting with officials from the Office of the Deputy
President, questioned how the multi-billion funds were used in the renovation
of Gachagua’s Karen residence, Harambee Annexe Office, and Mombasa
office.
The legislators raised concern
over the amount used in the repair works, alleging that the Ksh1.2 billion
allocation requested for the renovation works could have been more than
the actual cost of the work.
According to a report submitted
to the committee by the officials, Ksh400 million had so far been used in the
repair of the Harambee Annexe Office, the Karen residence, and the Mombasa
office.
Officials informed the MPs that
part of the funds disbursed for the repair of the Harambee Annexe was used to
fix broken kitchens, build new washrooms, and plant flowers, expenditures which
the committee termed as wasteful.
The report presented before the
committee further showed that the refurbishment projects that are being
undertaken within 5 years up to June 2027 were 45 per cent done at the Harambee
Annexe.
The MPs questioned how the
refurbishment at the Karen residence which is estimated to cost Ksh560 million
was almost half done yet less than Ksh250 million had been used from the budget
allocated in the 2023/2024 financial year.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments