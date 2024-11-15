RAILA ODINGA accuses current MPs of being greedy like hyenas

Friday, November 15, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused the current members of Parliament of ignoring service delivery to wananchi and instead pushing their greedy agendas in Parliament.
Addressing a press conference in
Nairobi on Friday, Raila claimed that some MPs were carrying out functions that
are meant for county governments.
The former premier asserted that
according to the constitution, functions such as construction of roads and
health are meant to be carried out by county administrations.
“I’m asking MPs to be more patriotic and move away from functions which are not theirs.
"I feel very
frustrated because I was involved in the drafting of this Constitution and how
exactly it's supposed to work.
"But the greed of MPs, they want to be constructing roads and health centers, they want to be contractors themselves.
"Who is going to oversight the government if the oversight is the
implementer? It does not happen anywhere in the world,” Raila stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments