OFFICIAL: Gen Zs planning to occupy Parliament on November 21 during RUTO’s annual State of the Nation address.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - President William Ruto’s troubles seem to be far from over after young Kenyans commonly known as Gen ZS started organizing a mega protest that will be held on November 21 to pressure the government to address their concerns.

Dubbed “Occupy Parliament,” the youth have shared screenshots of their protest banners, declaring November 21 as the day to “Kufinish Kumalo.”

In their protest letter, the youth demanded President William Ruto's resignation, accusing him of failing to govern effectively and deliver on his promise to put money in hustlers' pockets.

Surprisingly, President William Ruto on that day is supposed to issue his annual State of the Nation address in Parliament,

Here are some banners of the Gen Z protests scheduled on November 21st to force President William Ruto to resign.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.