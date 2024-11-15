Businesses are struggling and there is no money in circulation – Kenyans blast RUTO after saying the economy is stable.





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Kenyans across the political divide have blasted President William Ruto and his Cabinet for claiming the economy has stabilized, despite widespread concerns over the lack of money in circulation.

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, President Ruto was briefed on the declining inflation rate, which dropped from 9.6% in September 2022 to 2.7% in October 2024.

"This is the lowest inflation rate since 2007 during President Mwai Kibaki's tenure, and aligns with the target set in the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto," read the Cabinet dispatch in part.

The announcement angered many Kenyans, who questioned how the economy could be considered stable when businesses are struggling with low sales due to a lack of money in circulation.

Here are some comments from Kenyans.

"The inflation they are bragging with is because there is no or little money in circulation,” Dennis Kinyua said.

“Someone explain to me how Inflation is dropping in Kenya yet businesses and individuals are complaining about lack of money in circulation. My economics is not making sense based on monetary policy,” Wafula Wanyama stated.

"Instead of issuing a press release about your meeting, tell us the concrete steps you plan to take to address the challenges," Gatimu KL said.

