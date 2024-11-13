Celebrations as RUTO’s friend MEG WHITMAN resigns as U.S. Ambassador after bitter fallout with Kenyans





Thursday, November 14, 2024 – The United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has resigned from her ambassadorial role days after Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States.

Meg Whitman’s resignation came as a relief for most Kenyans, who had fallen out bitterly with her over her tendencies to support President William Ruto and his punitive policies.

While announcing her resignation, Whitman revealed that she had submitted her resignation letter to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Meg Whitman went ahead to term her role as the US ambassador as an "honour and privilege" and that under her service, the United States was able to strengthen its partnership with Kenya.

"From delivering emergency funding to alleviate catastrophic flooding in 2023 to the ongoing fight against malaria, HIV, and MPOX, the US government prioritizes the health and welfare of our friends in Kenya," read part of the statement.

Other notable achievements the US ambassador to Kenya highlighted include the decision by the US government to elevate Kenya as its first major non-NATO ally in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Whitman, the achievements reflected the importance of both countries' ability to stand up for each other, protect their shared democratic values, and enhance security.

"Trade, jobs, and US investment in Kenya are at historic highs because of our efforts.

"We also responded to the skyrocketing demand for our consular services, reducing wait times for nonimmigrant visa appointments from more than two years to about two months," Whitman noted.

