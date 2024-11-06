President RUTO to fly to South Sudan for the Tumaini Initiative peace meeting

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has today left the country for South Sudan where he will attend a one-day peace meeting.
South Sudan Presidential Press
Secretary Lily Martin Ayuel announced on Tuesday that the two presidents will
meet to discuss the achievements of the Tumaini Initiative.
Tumaini Peace Initiative, which
was launched on May 9, 2024, in Nairobi, is a high-level mediation for the
conflict in South Sudan.
It incorporates all the holdout
groups that have not signed the 2018 R-ARCSS (Revitalised Agreement on
Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan).
Ruto, Kiir, and former Kenyan
Army Commander and Chief Mediator Major-Gen Lazarus Sumbeiywo are the lead
mediators.
“President Ruto will be coming
tomorrow (Wednesday) upon the invitation of His Excellency President Salva Kiir
Mayardit,” Ayuel told a press conference.
She dismissed reports that Kiir
is no longer interested in the Tumaini Initiative.
“The purpose of the visit, the
working visit for President Ruto, is to inform, compare notes, touch base, and
update President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the peace talks,” she said.
In December 2023, Kiir requested
Ruto to take over the mediation lead from the community of Sant’Egidio in Rome,
Italy, saying talks were taking too long to find a solution.
