MPs launch probe into the murder of Wells Fargo HR boss WILLIS AYIECKO

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Members of Parliament have launched an inquiry into the death of Willis Ayieko, a human resource manager at Wells Fargo, who was brutally murdered under unclear circumstances.
The Departmental Committee on
Administration and Internal Security will conduct the probe.
The body of Ayieko was found at
Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County, on October 23.
Seeking a statement from the
committee, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi noted that Ayieko was director of
human resources, where his role included overseeing investigations of
high-profile cases involving the loss of colossal amounts of money and
undertaking administrative action against staff found culpable.
“It is alleged that the roles
played in his work may have significantly contributed to the circumstances
leading to his death which investigations are yet to be concluded,” he stated.
He said justice must be served swiftly and transparently, as the family and friends are
greatly burdened by the unresolved circumstances surrounding Ayieko’s demise.
Atandi wants the committee to
provide a report on the circumstances that led to the murder of Ayieko.
