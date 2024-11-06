MPs launch probe into the murder of Wells Fargo HR boss WILLIS AYIECKO





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Members of Parliament have launched an inquiry into the death of Willis Ayieko, a human resource manager at Wells Fargo, who was brutally murdered under unclear circumstances.

The Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security will conduct the probe.

The body of Ayieko was found at Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County, on October 23.

Seeking a statement from the committee, Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi noted that Ayieko was director of human resources, where his role included overseeing investigations of high-profile cases involving the loss of colossal amounts of money and undertaking administrative action against staff found culpable.

“It is alleged that the roles played in his work may have significantly contributed to the circumstances leading to his death which investigations are yet to be concluded,” he stated.

He said justice must be served swiftly and transparently, as the family and friends are greatly burdened by the unresolved circumstances surrounding Ayieko’s demise.

Atandi wants the committee to provide a report on the circumstances that led to the murder of Ayieko.

