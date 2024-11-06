RUTO is planning to revive FINANCE BILL 2024 through the backdoor – KALONZO MUSYOKA says and opposes it





Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed that President William Ruto’s government is attempting to reintroduce certain proposals from the defunct Finance Bill 2024.

Speaking at the 12th anniversary celebrations of Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Africa in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka opposed the tax review proposal, stating that Kenyans are already overtaxed.

They claimed that the process was being engineered by Treasury CS John Mbadi.

“Let us not lie to ourselves, we have a big challenge. If President Ruto’s government will re-introduce amendments to the Finance Act 2024 and then add taxes, it will be hard for Kenyans,” Kalonzo stated.

His stance came as the government, in recent days, showed plans of reintroducing proposals in the 2024/2025 Finance Bill that will be making a return in the 2025/2026 Finance Bill.

Some of the proposals that are set to be re-introduced are widening the tax bracket to include taxes for digital holding companies and food delivery services.

Joined by The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, the opposition lashed out at the Kenya Kwanza administration in its intent to re-introduce sections of the 2024 finance bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST