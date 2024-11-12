President RUTO has managed to stabilize the economy – DP KITHURE KINDIKI





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki has said President William Ruto has managed to stabilize the economy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kindiki highlighted the country's inflation rate, which has reportedly fallen to 2.7% - the lowest in 17 years.

The second in command attributed this improvement to effective economic policies and the power of prayer, emphasising the reduction in prices of essential goods.

For instance, he cited that the price of a 2kg packet of maize flour has dropped from KSh 250 to KSh 100, easing the financial strain on households nationwide.

"Today, through the prayers and hard work of the president and those assisting him in the government, the price of unga has dropped from KSh 250 to KSh 100 for a 2kg packet.

"The macroeconomic situation in our country is now better than it was in 2022. For the first time, inflation is at 2.7%, the lowest in 17 years," Kindiki said.

