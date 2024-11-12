I could also have impeached GACHAGUA if I were RUTO – Governor NATEMBEYA says the President did the right thing





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Trans Nzoia Governor, George Natembeya, has stated that he supports the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday, Natembeya stated that Gachagua was impeached for positioning himself as equal to President William Ruto.

“Why should he be my enemy? He’s not unless he has issues with me.

"They could have accused him of many offences, but the only mistake I know he made was insubordination.

"He did not act like a deputy, just like other deputy governors. He was picked by the president as his running mate, but he failed that test," Natembeya said.

According to the county boss, he also could have impeached Gachagua if he were the president due to his conduct.

"With his conduct, even I would not have allowed it. Holding parallel press conferences? That can’t happen," Natembeya added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST