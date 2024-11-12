RUTO nominates former IEBC Chairman ISAACK HASSAN to head IPOA





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Isaack Hassan as the chairman of the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The president banked on his decades of experience and academic excellence to entrust him with the leadership of IPOA.

"He is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya with 30 years’ experience as a legal practitioner and consultant in various countries, including Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Namibia, and Afghanistan. He is a former and inaugural chairperson of IEBC.

"Mr. Hassan holds a Bachelor's Degree in Law (LL.B) from the University of Nairobi, a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law, and a Diploma in Contemporary Public Management from Galilee Management Institute, Israel," read the president's notice of nomination.

If his nomination is approved by the National Assembly, Isaack Hassan will succeed Anne Makori, who led the agency from 2018 to August 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST