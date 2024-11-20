President RUTO faces embarrassment as his appointee rejects a top government position.





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has received another huge embarrassment after the man he appointed to a plum position in his government rejected it.

Husseine Tene Debasso declined an appointment as a board member of the National Youth Service on Tuesday.

Prior to his recent appointment, Debasso served as chairperson of the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC) board until he was dismissed by the president.

In a statement, Debasso expressed gratitude to the president for the NYS board appointment but cited personal reasons for declining the offer.

"I Hussein Tene Debasso, immediate chairman, Kenya National Trading Corporation, wish to thankfully acknowledge my appointment as member of the Board, National Youth Service via Gazette Notice of 15th October 2024," the statement read in part.

He also confirmed that he had written to the president, stating he would not be able to accept the job offer

"Owing to personal reasons, I have written to the President of the Republic of Kenya declining the appointment," the statement further read.

