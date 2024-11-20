Murmurs as it emerges that Soweto Catholic Church has ‘refused’ to return RUTO’s millions after Archbishop PHILIP ANYOLO rejected it – Look!





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - The standoff between President William Ruto and the Catholic Church has taken another twist.

This is after it emerged that the Soweto Catholic Church has not returned Ruto’s millions after Archbishop Phillip Anyolo rejected it for being illegal.

This was confirmed by the State House which revealed that it had not received back the rejected money.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed that although the Catholic Church, through Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi, declined Ruto’s donation, the church had not refunded it.

''By the end of the day (Tuesday, November 19) we have not received any money back,'' Mohammed stated.

This development comes even as it emerged that the Soweto Catholic had personally requested the controversial donations.

The parish priest reportedly made the request to President Ruto during a church service, revealing that the matter had been discussed with the senior hierarchy of the church beforehand.

The request was confirmed by Ruto when he rose to address the jubilant congregation, following subsequent appeals by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and a host of other local leaders.

During a church service on Sunday, November 17, Ruto donated Ksh600,000 to Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi for choir members and Ksh2 million that would be used to construct the father’s house.

The Head of State further promised to donate an additional Ksh3 million that would be channeled to the church’s account to purchase a church bus. During the event, Governor Sakaja donated Ksh200,000 to the same church.

However, the Bishop has since rejected the donation due to pressure from the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST