Murmurs as it emerges that Soweto Catholic Church has ‘refused’ to return RUTO’s millions after Archbishop PHILIP ANYOLO rejected it – Look!

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - The standoff between President William Ruto and the Catholic Church has taken another twist.
This is after it emerged that
the Soweto Catholic Church has not returned Ruto’s millions after Archbishop
Phillip Anyolo rejected it for being illegal.
This was confirmed by the State
House which revealed that it had not received back the rejected money.
In a statement, State House
Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed that although the Catholic Church,
through Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi, declined Ruto’s donation, the
church had not refunded it.
''By the end of the day
(Tuesday, November 19) we have not received any money back,'' Mohammed stated.
This development comes even as
it emerged that the Soweto Catholic had personally requested the controversial
donations.
The parish priest reportedly
made the request to President Ruto during a church service, revealing that
the matter had been discussed with the senior hierarchy of the church
beforehand.
The request was confirmed by
Ruto when he rose to address the jubilant congregation, following subsequent
appeals by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and a host of other local leaders.
During a church service on
Sunday, November 17, Ruto donated Ksh600,000 to Soweto Catholic Church in
Nairobi for choir members and Ksh2 million that would be used to construct the
father’s house.
The Head of State further
promised to donate an additional Ksh3 million that would be channeled to the
church’s account to purchase a church bus. During the event, Governor Sakaja
donated Ksh200,000 to the same church.
However, the Bishop has since
rejected the donation due to pressure from the public.
