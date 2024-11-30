President RUTO elected new East Africa Community Chairperson.





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - President William Ruto has been elected Chair of the East African Community (EAC), succeeding South Sudan's President Salva Kiir.

His appointment came during the 24th Summit of EAC Heads of State in Arusha, Tanzania.

The 24th Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State brings together the region’s leaders to deliberate on critical issues shaping the future of East Africa.

The high-profile gathering, held under the overarching theme of the EAC’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, serves as a platform to assess the achievements of the past 25 years while charting the way forward for deeper integration.

The announcement of Ruto’s new position was made on Saturday following an election conducted by the Heads of State from seven member countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, and Somalia.

Ruto commended President Salva Kiir for successfully steering the EAC community for one year.

Ruto will serve for one year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST