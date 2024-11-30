Boost for RAILA ODINGA's AUC bid as another contender withdraws and endorses him.





Saturday, November 30,2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's bid to become African Union Chairperson (AUC) is gaining momentum after a strong contender withdrew and endorsed him.

Former Seychelles vice president Vincent Meriton announced on Saturday that he would no longer pursue the AUC seat and he endorsed Raila Odinga

Speaking to the press, Meriton announced he had withdrawn from the race due to health issues that began in July this year.

"I will not be able to withstand the pressure that goes with the position. Today I want to lend my support to his excellency Raila Odinga as he travels far and wide around the continent to spread his message of Pan Africanism, peace, security, prosperity for the continent and its citizens," Meriton said.

This is good news for Raila Odinga, who is now the frontrunner, followed by Djibouti’s candidate, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf.

