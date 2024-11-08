Details of President RUTO's phone call with U.S. Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN.





Friday, November 8, 2024 - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called President William Ruto where they discussed the Kenya police mission in Haiti.

Early this year Kenya sent 400 police officers to the Caribbean nation to restore peace after gangs overpowered the government.

According to Blinken‘s spokesman Mathew Miller, the two discussed Haiti's mission and Tumaini Peace Initiative aimed at restoring peace in war-torn South Sudan.

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto November 7 to thank him for Kenya’s continued leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti as it works with its Haitian counterparts to restore peace and security to the Haitian people.

"The Secretary and President Ruto discussed the Tumaini Peace Initiative, and the Secretary emphasized that South Sudanese leaders must take full advantage of these talks in Nairobi in the interest of creating a sustainable peace in South Sudan,” Miller stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST