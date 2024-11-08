Details of President RUTO's phone call with U.S. Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN.

Friday, November 8, 2024 - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called President William Ruto where they discussed the Kenya police mission in Haiti.
Early this year Kenya sent 400 police officers to the
Caribbean nation to restore peace after gangs overpowered the government.
According to Blinken‘s spokesman Mathew Miller, the two
discussed Haiti's mission and Tumaini Peace Initiative aimed at restoring peace
in war-torn South Sudan.
“Secretary
of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto November 7
to thank him for Kenya’s continued leadership of the Multinational Security
Support mission to Haiti as it works with its Haitian counterparts to restore
peace and security to the Haitian people.
"The
Secretary and President Ruto discussed the Tumaini Peace Initiative, and the
Secretary emphasized that South Sudanese leaders must take full advantage of
these talks in Nairobi in the interest of creating a sustainable peace in South
Sudan,” Miller stated.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
