PR games? Details emerge that the ‘jobless’ young man posted by CS MUTUA reportedly being interviewed virtually by a Dubai employer is the PA to Baringo Governor





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua posted a video of a young man reportedly being interviewed virtually by a Dubai employer when he visited Baringo during the ongoing National Recruitment drive held at the Baringo National Polytechnic.

Mutua claimed that several young men were successfully hired and will be signing their contracts in a few days before transitioning to Dubai to start a new chapter of earning and building their future.

It is now emerging that Mutua could be playing PR games, something that he has perfected over the years.

The young man who is reportedly being interviewed virtually by a Dubai employer in the video posted by Mutua is the personal assistant to Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi.

He already has a plum job in the county government yet Mutua claims he is among the jobless youth who turned up for the recruitment process.

Today, I witnessed youth in Baringo county being virtually interviewed for job opportunities in Dubai by employers in the UAE during the National Recruitment event at Baringo National Polytechnic.



Several young men were successfully hired and will be… pic.twitter.com/maUHz9dSBH — Dr. Alfred N. Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 26, 2024

