Cry for justice as a middle-aged man is murdered and his body dumped in a river in Ruiru after reporting to work (PHOTO).


Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - A family is crying for justice after their son died under mysterious circumstances, leaving them with endless questions as they grapple with the loss.

The deceased, a young man in his early 20s, reported to work at a scrap metal shop in Thika last week before he went missing.

His lifeless body was discovered at a river in Ruiru, days after he was reported missing and taken to the morgue as police launch investigations to establish the reason behind his murder.


