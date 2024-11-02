Power is transient as defeated GACHAGUA returns to his Mathira Village after KINDIKI’s swearing-in as the new DP

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is back in his village after losing court battles following his impeachment.
Gachagua yesterday shared photos
of him spending quality time at his native home in Mathira, Nyeri County
alongside his family, including his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.
In the pictures shared by the
former deputy president, Gachagua with his family members were captured sitting
on the grass while enjoying the warmth of sunshine moments after the
swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as his replacement.
The former deputy president
expressed joy to be back home, stating that "the smell of the fresh grass
and the sounds of the chirping birds are what a family needs in such
moments."
Gachagua went ahead to commend
his family for their motivation and moral support following the political
turmoil that saw him get impeached by the Senate.
"Thanking God for the gift
of my family. The smell of fresh grass and the sounds of chirping birds is what
a happy family needs. I will remain forever grateful to God, for giving me a
loving and supportive family. We are happy to be home, where I was born and
brought up," Gachagua wrote.
Gachagua further added that he
would soon resume his morning walks in Hombe Forest which is located in Nyeri
County.
"I can’t wait for the
morning to take my walk in Hombe Forest and enjoy the beautiful scenery of Mt
Kenya as I thank God for His kindness," Gachagua remarked.
