Former Moi-era Cabinet Minister Prof. OLOO ARINGO is dead





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Former Education Cabinet Minister Prof. Oloo Aringo is dead.

According to his family, Aringo died on Friday evening at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi at the age of 83

This was confirmed by the current Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

"I break the sad news of the sudden demise of Hon.Peter Oloo Aringo, former Cabinet Minister and MP Alego Usonga. Hon. Aringo passed on this evening at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. May his soul rest in Peace," Atandi wrote on his Facebook page.

He previously represented the Alego Constituency in the National Assembly of Kenya in two separate stints between 1974–1988 and 1997–2002.

He is particularly remembered as the only leader who has served in the parliamentary docket for 25 years.

Oloo-Aringo was born in 1941 and attended St. Mary's School in Yala, Kenya.

