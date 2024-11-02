Only a foolish businessman fights his customers - MOSES KURIA sends GACHAGUA a coded message after KINDIKI’s swearing-in

Saturday, November 2, 2024 - President Ruto's Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has sent former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua a coded message, suggesting he set himself up by playing abrasive politics during his tenure as the second in command.
Speaking after Deputy President
Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in ceremony at KICC, Kuria faulted Gachagua for
orchestrating a retrogressive narrative intended to alienate the Mt Kenya
region from the rest of the country.
He emphasised that the Mt Kenya
region, despite being populous, could not succeed independently without the
input of other regions particularly because Mt Kenya residents are mainly
traders and thus heavily depend on the rest of Kenyans to purchase their
products.
“Anyone thinking that they can
mobilize their politics around ethnicity, around one region. What does it
benefit you to win the whole world and lose yourself? It is only a foolish
businessman who fights his customers,” Kuria cryptically commented while
referencing Gachagua.
“We came very close to losing it
to the politics of negativity. The message is clear to everybody, your region
cannot be better than the rest of the nation. This backward, primitive narrative
has been overtaken by events,” he added.
While addressing journalists,
Moses Kuria pointed to the need for unity and collective effort in driving the
nation forward.
The former CS noted that
Gachagua’s impeachment would act as a lesson for Kenyans who thought their
region was better than the rest of the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
