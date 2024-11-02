Only a foolish businessman fights his customers - MOSES KURIA sends GACHAGUA a coded message after KINDIKI’s swearing-in





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - President Ruto's Senior Economic Advisor Moses Kuria has sent former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua a coded message, suggesting he set himself up by playing abrasive politics during his tenure as the second in command.

Speaking after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s swearing-in ceremony at KICC, Kuria faulted Gachagua for orchestrating a retrogressive narrative intended to alienate the Mt Kenya region from the rest of the country.

He emphasised that the Mt Kenya region, despite being populous, could not succeed independently without the input of other regions particularly because Mt Kenya residents are mainly traders and thus heavily depend on the rest of Kenyans to purchase their products.

“Anyone thinking that they can mobilize their politics around ethnicity, around one region. What does it benefit you to win the whole world and lose yourself? It is only a foolish businessman who fights his customers,” Kuria cryptically commented while referencing Gachagua.

“We came very close to losing it to the politics of negativity. The message is clear to everybody, your region cannot be better than the rest of the nation. This backward, primitive narrative has been overtaken by events,” he added.

While addressing journalists, Moses Kuria pointed to the need for unity and collective effort in driving the nation forward.

The former CS noted that Gachagua’s impeachment would act as a lesson for Kenyans who thought their region was better than the rest of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST