Police storm into a guest house and shoot dead a suspect linked to the murder of Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO after a gunfight.





Friday, November 1, 2024 - Police in Kisumu have shot dead a suspect linked to the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko, as they continue investigations into the case.

The suspect, found at a guest house in the city, allegedly aimed a cocked pistol at officers, prompting them to return fire, according to Nyanza Regional Police Commander Patrick Tito.

Ayieko’s murder, suspected to be connected to a carjacking ring, has led to multiple arrests.

Police intercepted two members of this gang on Thursday, preventing a planned highway robbery and recovering Ayieko’s stolen pistol.

Commander Tito confirmed that efforts to apprehend additional suspects linked to the crime are ongoing.

Ayieko’s body was discovered on October 24, 2024, near a stream in Nyamninia, Siaya County, after he had been missing since attending a burial in North Gem on October 18.

His car was later found abandoned in Vihiga County.

Since then, three suspects have been arrested, including Victor Okoth Ouma, who was captured in Nairobi’s Dandora estate and later appeared in Siaya Law Courts.

