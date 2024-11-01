Police storm into a guest house and shoot dead a suspect linked to the murder of Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO after a gunfight.

Friday, November 1, 2024 - Police in Kisumu have shot dead a suspect linked to the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko, as they continue investigations into the case.
The suspect, found at a guest house in the
city, allegedly aimed a cocked pistol at officers, prompting them to return
fire, according to Nyanza
Regional Police Commander Patrick Tito.
Ayieko’s murder, suspected
to be connected to a carjacking ring,
has led to multiple arrests.
Police intercepted two members of this gang on
Thursday, preventing a planned highway robbery and recovering Ayieko’s stolen
pistol.
Commander Tito confirmed that efforts to
apprehend additional suspects linked to the crime are ongoing.
Ayieko’s body was
discovered on October 24, 2024, near a stream in Nyamninia, Siaya County, after
he had been missing since attending a burial in North Gem on October 18.
His car was later
found abandoned in Vihiga County.
Since then, three
suspects have been arrested, including Victor Okoth Ouma, who was captured in
Nairobi’s Dandora estate and later appeared in Siaya Law Courts.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments