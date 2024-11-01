“Home Sweet Home. I can’t wait to take a walk in the forest,” - GACHAGUA says as he retreats to his Mathira home after High Court dealt him a major blow (PHOTO).





Friday, November 1, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated to his Mathira home after he lost a case in which he was blocking the swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

Gachagua shared a photo relaxing with his wife and two sons in their Mathira home and said he was happy to be back where he was born and brought up.

“Thanking God for the gift of my family. The smell of fresh grass and the sounds of chirping birds is what a happy family needs.

"I will remain forever grateful to God, for giving me a loving and supportive family. We are happy to be home, where I was born and brought up,” he wrote.

Gachagua said he was looking forward to take a walk in Hombe Forest and enjoying the beautiful scenery of Mt Kenya.

“I can’t wait for the morning to take my walk in Hombe Forest, enjoy the beautiful scenery of Mt Kenya as I thank God for His kindness,” he added.

