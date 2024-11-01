Governors are not happy with RUTO ‘eating’ fertilizer billions alone as they demand a share – Look!





Friday, November 1, 2024 – Governors are up in arms against President William Ruto, demanding fair distribution of fertilizer funds across the country.

This is after the Council of Governors pressured Ruto’s government to delegate to counties the mandate to distribute fertilizer.

Speaking during the Intergovernmental Agriculture Forum held in Mombasa with the Ministry of Agriculture, the governors argued that the national government should allocate the role of fertilizers distribution and grants directly to them.

According to the governors, it was wrong for the national government to assume the distribution role bearing in mind that different farmers have different needs for different farm inputs.

''We cannot have fertiliser where one size fits all. For every part of Kenya, there are people who usually do crops that are different from what the fertiliser is meant for,’’ Muthomi Njuki, Tharaka Nithi Governor, told a press briefing.

The governors also argued that most farmers had been inconvenienced in the past because the national government failed to know their specific needs compared to the local authorities.

The governors further added that it was wrong for the national government to continue with the role of fertiliser distribution even as agriculture was a devolved function.

However, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Andrew Karanja promised that the two levels of government would work together to see how a solution would be arrived at to avert the standoff.

The debate on fertilizers has been a contentious issue in the country with the national government accused of supplying fake inputs during the reign of former Agricultural CS Mithika Linturi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST