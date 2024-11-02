Police officer kills his girlfriend, her friend and turns gun on himself







Sunday, November 3, 2024 - A 28-year-old police constable, Lesego Chuene Phefo, fatally shot his girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself.

It was gathered that Phefo, from the Mahikeng POPS, entered a house in Itsoseng, Zone 2, near Lichtenburg in the early hours of Saturday, November 2, 2024, and found his girlfriend having drinks with other men.

The officer took out his gun and reportedly shot his girlfriend Tlhalefo Setlhare and her friend, Vumile Gcuku, multiple times.

Setlhare and Vumile d!ed on the scene.

Another male victim, Mojalefa Rakoma, was injured by gunshot wounds and was swiftly taken to the hospital.

Constable Phefo was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm, close to his body.

The motive remains unknown at the moment.

North West Police are constantly investigating a case of double m8rder, attempted m8rder and an inquest docket.