Police officer kills his girlfriend, her friend and turns gun on himself

Sunday, November 3, 2024 - A 28-year-old police constable, Lesego Chuene Phefo, fatally shot his girlfriend and her friend before turning the gun on himself.
It was gathered that Phefo, from the Mahikeng POPS,
entered a house in Itsoseng, Zone 2, near Lichtenburg in the early hours of
Saturday, November 2, 2024, and found his girlfriend having drinks with other
men.
The officer took out his gun and reportedly shot his
girlfriend Tlhalefo Setlhare and her friend, Vumile Gcuku, multiple times.
Setlhare and Vumile d!ed on the scene.
Another male victim, Mojalefa Rakoma, was injured by gunshot
wounds and was swiftly taken to the hospital.
Constable Phefo was also found at the scene with a gunshot
wound to his head and a firearm, close to his body.
The motive remains unknown at the moment.
North West Police are constantly investigating a case of
double m8rder, attempted m8rder and an inquest docket.
0 Comments