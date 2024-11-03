NELSON HAVI now reveals the people who will bring DP KITHURE KINDIKI down – You won’t believe this





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - Lawyer Nelson Havi has revealed that Kithure Kindiki will be fought during his tenure as Deputy President.

In a statement on X after Kindiki’s swearing-in, Havi wished him luck as he assumed his new role.

However, he noted that the same people who propelled him to the office would oppose him.

"I wish Kindiki Kithure good luck in his new assignment as Deputy President. I say luck for several reasons. Prayers did not help his predecessor. I believe God does not listen to deceitful prayers.

"Further, he will be fought by the same people who propelled him this far," Havi opined.

Kindiki was sworn in as Deputy President on Friday following the High Court's decision to lift a conservatory order that had delayed his inauguration.

This order was initially imposed due to a legal challenge from his predecessor, Rigathi Gachagua, who was impeached amid misconduct allegations.

Justices Eric Ogola, Freda Mugambi, and Anthony Mrima emphasized the need for continuity in the deputy president's role saying allowing the conservatory orders would leave the office of the DP vacant.

