Police Boss GODFREY OTUNGE speaks on the future of Kenyan mission in Haiti after RUTO’s friend and Prime Minister GARRY CONILLE was sacked

Wednesday, November 12, 2024 - Godfrey Otunge, Head of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, has reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace and security in the country despite the sacking of Prime Minister Garry Conille, a friend of President William Ruto, amid escalating gang violence.
In a statement to the press,
Otunge noted that the peacekeepers would continue their primary role of assisting
in creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections in Haiti as
mandated by the United Nations.
Otunge, while acknowledging the
progress made by the peacekeepers in restoring peace in the war-torn country,
revealed that the foreign officers would continue to work closely with the
Haitian officers to conduct joint operations aimed at dismantling gang
activities and securing critical government infrastructure.
According to the police
commander, the impromptu operations were key in stabilising several towns
currently under gang control and ensuring the safety of the country’s citizens.
Otunge further disclosed that
the mission was still in the deployment phase and was slowly transitioning into
a fully-fledged operation boosted by the arrival of additional security
personnel from contributing countries.
The latest update came barely
two days after the Haiti Presidential Council dismissed Garry
Conille as the country’s Prime Minister, six months after taking charge
of the troubled nation.
