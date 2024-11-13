Police Boss GODFREY OTUNGE speaks on the future of Kenyan mission in Haiti after RUTO’s friend and Prime Minister GARRY CONILLE was sacked





Wednesday, November 12, 2024 - Godfrey Otunge, Head of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti, has reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace and security in the country despite the sacking of Prime Minister Garry Conille, a friend of President William Ruto, amid escalating gang violence.

In a statement to the press, Otunge noted that the peacekeepers would continue their primary role of assisting in creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections in Haiti as mandated by the United Nations.

Otunge, while acknowledging the progress made by the peacekeepers in restoring peace in the war-torn country, revealed that the foreign officers would continue to work closely with the Haitian officers to conduct joint operations aimed at dismantling gang activities and securing critical government infrastructure.

According to the police commander, the impromptu operations were key in stabilising several towns currently under gang control and ensuring the safety of the country’s citizens.

Otunge further disclosed that the mission was still in the deployment phase and was slowly transitioning into a fully-fledged operation boosted by the arrival of additional security personnel from contributing countries.

The latest update came barely two days after the Haiti Presidential Council dismissed Garry Conille as the country’s Prime Minister, six months after taking charge of the troubled nation.

