Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME throws a gender card as she denies being corrupt, incompetent, and 'going to bed' with RUTO





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has defended herself against accusations of being a 'corrupt judge' amid claims from some Kenyans that she is both corrupt and incompetent.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Africa Daily podcast on Monday, Koome revealed that those allegations were aimed at tarnishing her reputation.

"The claims were supposed to lower my credibility. It is supposed to distract me. I know who I am, and I know what I have done and what I am going to do," the CJ told BBC.

Her defense comes after Kenyans accused her of being corrupt, incompetent, and 'going to bed' with President William Ruto.

This is after she overturned cases and ruled in favour of the government.

Besides, corruption cases linked to some government officials and allies of Ruto were dropped mysteriously.

The CJ reiterated that in her many years of service, she has never been bribed, and was not about to accept bribes.

"In all these 22 years I’ve been a judge and a chief justice, nobody has ever approached me with a bribe. I would have them arrested," Martha Koome told the BBC.

Koome challenged those accusing them of corruption to present the evidence to the security agencies or the judicial oversight commission.

The CJ further told BBC that some of the accusations against her are fronted because of her gender.

"It is total misogyny. It is total chauvinism," Koome claimed.

Kenya’s judiciary has long been marred by claims of corruption and in 2021 Justice Koome told the BBC that corruption was "a national embarrassment in and out of the judiciary.

