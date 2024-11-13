KINDIKI officially occupies the DP’s official residence in Karen as he chairs the first meeting with Cabinet Secretaries– Look!





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has finally settled into the DP’s official residence in Karen.

Kindiki announced this as he chaired his first meeting with Cabinet Secretaries at the residence.

Taking to his official X, the DP revealed that he met several cabinet secretaries who are members of the Cabinet Committee on Governance, Social Sector, and Public Administration.

“Chaired the first meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Governance, Social Sector, and Public Administration at the official Karen Residence.” the DP announced to the public.

Cabinet Secretaries present in the meeting included Treasury CS John Mbadi, Education CS Julius Migos Ogamba, Water CS Eric Muriithi Mugaa, and Beatrice Askul Moe of the East African Community, ASALs, and Regional Development.

Others were Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection), Debra Barasa (Health), Dorcas Oduor (Attorney General), and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

The meeting between the CSs and DP Kindiki revolved around enhancing governance for a more inclusive and effective public administration and service delivery.

Kindiki was sworn in as Deputy President on November 1 following the removal of Rigathi Gachagua through impeachment.

