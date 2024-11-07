Treasury CS JOHN MBADI reveals how he plans to collect Sh 365 billion by just reducing corruption in Government by 50%.





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi has said reducing corruption by 50 per cent will see the country collect at least Sh365 billion, eliminating the need to borrow externally.

To this end, the exchequer has set aside Sh560 million to complete digitisation of its procurement system.

“We hope to launch this system within this financial year,” he said. He spoke during the State of Economy address on Wednesday at the National Treasury.

Mbadi’s sentiments came in the wake of the latest report by Emerald Insight which shows a staggering 70 per cent of corruption cases are linked to procurement fraud, particularly within government departments, underscoring the urgent need to examine the entangled relationship between procurement practices and corruption.

Mbadi said e-procurement will save substantial financial resources and help to instill confidence among taxpayers that they are getting value for money.

The procurement of goods and services constitutes about 50 per cent of the government’s annual budget.

