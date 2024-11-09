PHOTOs of the lady who jumped to her death from the 14th floor of KICC - She had posted cryptic messages on social media





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - A middle-aged lady jumped to her death from the 14th floor of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday evening.

Reports indicate that she had gone to KICC with a relative to attend an ongoing exposition event.

She later managed to access the 14th floor and reportedly jumped off.

Police are investigating whether she died by su!c!de or if someone pushed her.



They also seek to establish how she accessed the window on a floor that hosts offices.

She had expressed su!c!dal thoughts on social media before the incident.

On the fateful day she died, she tweeted, “Today has to be a good day. Nishachoka na hii November yenu,’’.

She had also reposted a tweet that read, ‘’My plan b is always su!c!de,’’

















