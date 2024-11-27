PHOTOs of JACKIE MAINA, the LADY who developed a multi-million dollar spying software to spy on Kenyans before being duped by RUTO’s men- She was to be paid Ksh 130 Million.





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - The identity of the lady who was contracted by senior government officials in President William Ruto’s government to develop a spying software ahead of the 2027 general elections has been unmasked.

Her name is Jackie Maina Lawrence, an alleged IT Guru.

Local media reported that the government had planned to acquire classified technology for surveillance and propaganda purposes ahead of the next general elections.

The senior government officials led by the President’s speech writer Eric Ng’eno approached Jackie and contracted her to develop the spying software and propaganda tool, with reports indicating that the deal was worth Ksh 130 million.

However, they breached the contract, causing her a significant loss.

She has sued four senior government officials and two aides of the President seeking Ksh 292 million in compensation after the contract was breached.

She also claims that her family has been receiving death threats after she filed the case in court.

Jackie has worked on such projects for governments worldwide.

She graduated with first-class honours in software engineering from Kenyatta University and was hired by Google USA, where she was a senior software engineer.

She left Google to start her own company dubbed Jipe Inc which markets itself as a business solutions provider on its website.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.