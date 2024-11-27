Fresh twist as a new CCTV footage shows exchange of money between ELIAS NJAU’s lover FLORENCE WANJIKU and a security guard before they went into her house - ILIGULWA?





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Social media has erupted after new CCTV footage emerged, showing what happened on the fateful day Florence Wanjiku alleged that she was attacked by her lover Elias Njau and allegedly stabbed 18 times.

In the footage, Wanjiku is seen arriving at her rented apartment some minutes past 11PM after leaving an entertainment joint in Nakuru where she was having drinks with her estranged lover Elias.

She passionately hugs the security guard and engages him in a conversation that lasts for about 7 minutes, before handing over money to him.

They then proceeded to her house where they stayed for some minutes.

Florence is captured on CCTV leaving her house looking jovial as the security guard follows her.

The footage has raised eyebrows, with social media users questioning what Florence was doing with the security guard in her house.

Watch the CCTV footage.

