Another femicide case as a Nairobi man attacks his beautiful girlfriend with a machete - She is fighting for her life in the hospital (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - A young lady is fighting for her life in hospital after she was brutally assaulted by her jilted boyfriend.

The victim, Gloria Serena, was confronted by her boyfriend after she ended their relationship and attacked her with a machete, leaving her with serious injuries.

He later blamed depression for his actions.

Loca actress Wanjiku Stephens, a rising star in Kenya’s entertainment industry, took to social media and urged law enforcers to bring Gloria’s attacker to book.

She said although the attacker is her cousin, he should face the law for his actions.

The incident comes amid rising cases of violence against women in the country.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.