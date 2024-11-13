Flamboyant Murang’a MCA who had been mocking poor voters before falling ill dies after launching a public medical appeal.





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Nominated Murang’a MCA Hon. Mark G Wainaina has succumbed to a severe pulmonary disease that led to the failure of both lungs.

The flamboyant MCA, who just a few days ago was mocking his poor voters, was this week forced to eat humble pie as he found himself begging for funds to cover his medical expenses.

Social media users were quick to remind him of his earlier posts where he belittled those struggling to make ends meet, with some questioning how it felt now that he needs the very people he once looked down upon.

His medical fundraiser was scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024, but sadly, he succumbed while in the ICU.

















