Inside Job: CCTV captures the moment a rogue househelp let in a knife-wielding thug to rob her employer in Eastleigh (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 3, 2024 - A shocking footage has emerged showing a rogue househelp working in cahoots with a thug to rob her employer at Ushirika Estate in Eastleigh.

The househelp let in the knife-wielding thug who accosted her boss and stabbed her when she attempted to resist, before robbing her.

The househelp looked unbothered as her employer was being robbed and crying for help, an indication that it was an inside job.

The victim is reportedly fighting for her life in hospital after she sustained serious injuries.

Watch the footage.

Stop whatever you’re doing and watch Keenly how CCTV captured the moment a househelp lets in a thug to rob from his employer's house in Eastleigh.

What can make a Househelp to do such? pic.twitter.com/1dc8ST00dg — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) November 3, 2024

The Kenya DAILY POST.