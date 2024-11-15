Outgoing US Ambassador to Kenya MEG WHITMAN meets with RUTO’s top security advisor after her resignation





Friday, November 15, 2024 - Former United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman met with a top Kenyan government official just a day after her resignation from the post.

Taking to her official page, Whitman revealed a meeting with Monica Juma, the National Security Adviser to President William Ruto in a post with a picture of the two.

Juma gave flowers to the outgoing US Ambassador, and Whitman in her post thanked the security advisor and lauded her role as critical to the success of the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“Ambassador Monica Juma has been critical to the success of the United States and Kenya relationship in my time here. She is a true champion of Kenyan security and I will greatly miss working with her,” Whitman stated.

The details of the meeting remain unclear, with the post marking the first time Whitman has spoken up since her announcement on Wednesday that she had already submitted her resignation notice to President Biden.

Her resignation came just a week after Donald Trump won the US elections and is set to make a historic return to the Oval Office in January.

Immediately after Trump's win, Kenyans who were unsatisfied with Whitman's relationship with President William Ruto started calling for her dismissal.

The resentment towards Whitman boiled over following the Gen Z protests in June, with many Kenyans alleging that she had maintained silence on the extrajudicial killings and faulted her for colluding with the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST