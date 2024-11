Friday, November 15, 2024 - The management of Chuka County Referral Hospital has made a decision to scale down all non-emergency services due to a shortage of drugs.

The new measure, according to the Medical Superintendent, is necessary to ensure that the available resources are allocated to critical cases.

The facility has suspended elective surgeries and obstetric/gynecological procedures.

Read the memo.

