OPRAH WINFREY warns this will be the final election if TRUMP wins at KAMALA HARRIS rally







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Oprah Winfrey has warned that this will be the final election if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election ahead of Kamala Harris.

Speaking at the star-studded rally in support of Vice President Kamala Harris late Monday night in Philadelphia, the Media mogul said: 'If we don't show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again,'

Winfrey told Democrats, 'All the anxiety and the fear you're feeling, you're feeling that because you sense the danger.'

'And you change that with your vote,' she said. 'You are voting for healing over hate.'

The rally was also attended by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Will.i.am, Fat Joe and the Roots among many others.

Also speaking to the crowd, Lady Gaga said: 'Today, I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am.' 'I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans, and now, Pennsylvania, it's your turn. The country is depending on you.'

Earlier in the night, Bronx-born rapper Fat Joe - who is of both Puerto Rican and Cuban descent - ripped former Trump and his MAGA allies for not only insulting Puerto-Ricans, but Haitians and Mexican-Americans too.

'I heard they needed a Puerto Rican in Philly!' Fat Joe said as he came onstage on the famous 'Rocky Steps' outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Fat Joe argued to all Latinos: 'Where is your pride? When is enough enough?'

'Tonight I'm short and sweet. It's all about pride,' he said. 'A couple of years ago, when I seen Donald Trump come down the escalator and call my Mexican brothers and sisters drug dealers, he obviously didn't know the contributions of Mexican-Americans to this country.'

He then recalled how Trump threw paper towels 'like they were basketballs' to Puerto Ricans in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Maria.

'A couple of weeks ago, I'm watching these people again, they told my Haitian brothers and sisters that they eat cats and dogs,' Fat Joe continued.

He then turned to Madison Square Garden, calling it a 'hate rally.'

'I gotta let you know I'm the guy they threw out of comedy show because I'm laughing too much. I think I'm gonna die of laughter. I find anything funny. But when they get up there and they call Puerto Rico an island of garbage - tell me how you really feel huh?'

'I did not find that to be a joke,' the rapper continued. 'Disrespected Jewish people, black people, talking about carving watermelons. I mean, this is out of control, but I asked my people ... where's your pride?'