DIDDY's non-disclosure agreement that prevents attendees from sharing details of his freak-off parties for 70-years revealed







Tuesday, November 5, 2024 - Diddy's alleged non-disclosure agreement for his freak-off parties has reportedly been revealed.

On Monday, TMZ obtained the document, which was purported to be given to attendees of his alleged sex parties to sign. The document, which can be seen below prevents signees from divulging obtained information.

"You hereby irrevocably agree that you shall not at any time use of disclose directly or indirectly to anyone any of the following information," the lengthy doc reads. "Artists, Artist parties, and or Artist business activities, entertainment activities, financial affairs and or personal life."

The doc also warns against taking pictures or filming without previous consent from Diddy. It also prohibits people from doing interviews or writing books or disseminate information about Diddy or the parties without prior written consent.

The agreement lasts for 70 years or the life of the artist plus 20 years after their death.

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16 and faces a serious criminal case in New York where he has been charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Authorities are accusing him of years of sexual and physical abuse of victims who he allegedly forced to participate in sex parties known as freak-offs by way of drugging, force, fear, or coercion.

Diddy has denied the claims and pleaded not guilty. His next court date is slated for Dec. 18 and his trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025