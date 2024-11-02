UDA assigns Deputy President KITHURE KINDIKI new roles after his swearing-in – You won’t believe what he will be doing





Saturday, November 2, 2024 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is set to be confirmed as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) deputy party leader on Monday as per the UDA party’s Constitution.

This was announced by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who serves as the UDA Chair, during Kindiki’s swearing-in ceremony

“The UDA constitution states that the President will be the party leader and the Deputy President will be the deputy party leader. We will be holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting probably as early as Monday, November 4, 2024, to bring him in.”

Kindiki was officially sworn into office as the country’s new second in command replacing Rigathi Gachagua after a long-standing court battle that culminated in the High Court lifting conservatory orders that had barred his swearing-in.

Kithure Kindiki was nominated as the new DP by President Ruto and approved by Parliament after the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua was by default UDA deputy party leader up until his ouster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST